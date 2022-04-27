Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the heart and soul of 2021’s championship defense and the team as a hole. The fan-favorite finished ninth in Heisman voting and was a force in the interior of the defensive line.
Davis won the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player as well as the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. He was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press and was an AP and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team selection.
Davis played in a total of 41 games during his Georgia career and had his best season in 2021. He recorded 32 tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season.
He boasts impressive physical traits at 6-6 and 341 pounds, and uses that size to clog up running lanes, often garnering double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Davis isn’t as consistent as a pass-rusher, but uses his strength well to impact the pocket and get quarterbacks off their spot.
Now moving on to his pro career, Davis impressed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.78 40-yard dash and posting a 32 inch vertical leap. That level of athleticism for a player of Davis' size is exceedingly rare and should help his draft stock.
Davis is a virtual lock to be selected in the first round on Thursday, and he’ll be in attendance in Las Vegas where the draft is taking place. The question for Davis isn’t whether he’ll be a first round selection, but just how high he’ll go.
The most likely answer is somewhere in the 10-20 range, with teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles all possible landing spots for Davis. He has reportedly attended visits with the Ravens and the Eagles so those are certainly two teams to watch for him.
The New England Patriots are also a logical fit, as head coach Bill Belichick has valued similar prospects highly in the past, including defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who was selected with the 21st pick in the 2004 draft. While it’s unlikely Davis falls that far, if he does the Patriots would be a strong fit.