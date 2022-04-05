Redshirt senior Justin Shaffer, who played offensive line for Georgia from 2017-2021 is a likely a mid-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s not to say the 6-4, 330-pound guard does not possess NFL-ready skills.
From Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, Shaffer was a former three-star prospect and the 23rd offensive offensive line guard recruit during the 2017 cycle per 247Sports. He was a consistent two-year starter for the Bulldogs and played an integral role during the 2021 season, on one of the best offensive lines in the nation.
Shaffer started all 15 games in 2021, and received the second-most snaps behind Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran. In his career, Shaffer finished with 25 starts at left guard and one at right guard.
He earned All-SEC third-team honors in 2020 and was named to the second-team All-SEC following his 2021 exploits. Shaffer also competed in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Shaffer’s drive is unquestionable, as he not only returned for the 2021 season but also navigated a neck injury to eventually earn a starting spot on the team. In his penultimate season, he allowed four sacks and 20 pressures. What could determine his ultimate draft position is how teams gauge his consistency.
Shaffer worked with two different offensive line coaches in Sam Pittman and Matt Luke during his collegiate career. And while his all-conference labels were apparent, consistency was always an emphasis.
Overall, Shaffer’s size and leverage abilities alone make him an NFL candidate. As to areas of improvement, Shaffer’s initial strike and lateral quickness may require sharpening to secure a starting spot in the NFL.
That said, his profile could see Shaffer join an NFL team as a contributing replacement player. Until he gained starting minutes at Georgia, Shaffer garnered reps on both sides of the line, an added element of versatility to his game.
It’s difficult to say which team will take Shaffer, but whoever grabs him will receive a developed SEC starter.