Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects.
Lewis Cine was a safety for Georgia from Cedar Hill, Texas who played from 2019-2021. He played in 39 games across three seasons.
The 2021 season was huge for the defensive back, showing that he is an aggressive player. In the season opener against Clemson, Cine led the Georgia team with nine tackles and his defensive dominance did not stop there.
In the 2021 season, Cine collected a multitude of awards and honors, including the AP All-SEC 1st Team, Coaches’ All-SEC 2nd Team, was a semifinalist for the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe award, was the defensive MVP of the Championship game and was a recipient of the Jack Davis Honorary Football Scholarship. He also capped off the national championship season as the leading tackler with 73 total stops.
Throughout his 39 games at Georgia, he had 145 total tackles with 96 solo tackles, two interceptions and 16 deflected passes.
In the Combine, Cine secured a 40-yard dash time of 4.37, a vertical jump of 36.5 and a broad jump of 133.
Cine is projected to go in the early second round or the bottom of the first round. Cine took a top-30 visit to the Buffalo Bills, who currently own the 25th and 57th selections in the draft. Other possible fits include the Buccaneers, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Jaguars.