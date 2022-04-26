Nakobe Dean had a stellar outing in his final season suiting up for Georgia, being a critical part of the dominant defense that led the team to their first championship in nearly 40 years. Dean elevated himself to one of the best college linebackers in the country and should prove to be a valuable addition to any NFL team looking for an improved defense.
Dean was one of the obvious standout defensive players and leaders last year for the Bulldogs. He finished the season with 72 total tackles and was second on the team in sacks with six total. He also managed to haul in two interceptions, had two forced fumbles and led the team in tackles for loss with 10.5. These impressive numbers earned Dean the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.
He also led the team in tackles with 71 stops his sophomore year in the 2020 season and had a career-high 15 tackles in the loss to Florida.
Dean’s tackling abilities and football intelligence along with his physical attributes make him one of the forefront linebacker prospects heading into this year’s draft.
Coming in at 229 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches, Dean has an NFL prospect grade of 6.40. While he didn’t participate in any of the main combine drills, he has been praised by NFL scouts for his explosiveness and quickness, being able to cover all parts of the field with his speed and agility.
Overall, Dean has been mocked as a late first round to early second round pick by a variety of mock drafts. There are a few teams that Dean could have a good fit in, all in need of an improved defense and solid linebacker. These teams include the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Other teams that have popped up in mock drafts have also included the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
While his draft ranking and pick placement are still up for debate, it is almost certain he will make a valuable defensive weapon for any team and will become a formidable NFL starter within the next few years.