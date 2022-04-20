All three of Georgia’s primary off-ball linebackers from its national championship run last season are headed to the NFL. Quay Walker, who played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, is among them.
Walker played in 52 games for Georgia in his career but didn’t become a full time starter until his final season. In 2021, he was a key player on Georgia’s historic defense, posting 67 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries and 5.5 tackles for loss. His best performance of the season came against the rival Florida Gators, as Walker made 13 tackles and recorded a sack.
Like many of his former teammates, Walker impressed at February’s NFL Combine. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, had a 32 inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. Walker possesses prototypical size for a linebacker in the modern game at 6-4, 241 pounds.
Walker has a lot of traits that many teams will find attractive, and is projected to be a second-round selection though some predict he could sneak into the end of the first-round. Teams that are looking to get younger and more athletic on the defensive side of the ball will see Walker as a top option at his position.
The Detroit Lions had Quay Walker in for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, and Walker’s fit with hard-nosed head coach Dan Campbell makes a lot of sense. The Lions have two first-round picks due to last year’s Matthew Stafford trade, and could use the #32 pick on Walker to bolster their defense.
Other teams that make sense as fits for Walker include the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. The Patriots in particular have been open about wanting to get younger and faster on defense after being blown out 49-11 by the Buffalo Bills in last season’s playoffs.