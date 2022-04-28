With the first round of the NFL Draft airing on Thursday night, one former Georgia player has made headlines as a projected top five overall pick heading into the draft. Defensive lineman and edge rusher Travon Walker has proven to be a physically dominant force and was a critical component of the Georgia “trench mob” defensive line that guided them to a near-perfect defensive season and a national championship.
Coming out of Thomaston, Georgia, Walker made an instant impact when he joined the Georgia squad in the 2019 season. As a freshman, he played in 12 of 14 games and racked up numerous tackles and sacks. As a sophomore and junior, he grew into a huge offensive disruptor and developed into a quarterback pressure machine.
In his final crusade at Georgia as a junior, Walker started in all 15 games and finished with 37 total tackles and six sacks. He also had a team-high 36 quarterback hurries as well as a little over seven tackles for loss. In the 2020 season, he also had a forced fumble against Auburn.
With a weight of 272 pounds and a height of 6 feet, 5 inches, Walker’s physical and athletic attributes impressed NFL scouts at the combine. He clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 35.5 inch vertical jump.
Scouts praised his ability to create very powerful movements off the line and have violent hands to allow him to get through lineman and attack the quarterback. His athleticism and power along with his massive physical frame has placed him as a front runner among all defensive lineman and his performance at the combine skyrocketed his draft stock.
Nearly all of the most recent mock drafts have Walker being drafted within the first 10 picks, with some even predicting that he will be picked first overall. There are a hefty amount of teams within the top 10 that need a solid defensive lineman and edge rusher. Walker has been mocked most frequently to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants. There have also been predictions he may be chosen by the Houston Texans or the Atlanta Falcons.
Wherever Walker ends up, he will be sure to provide a dominant and physical presence to any defensive line and he will be a valuable addition to any team that selects him.