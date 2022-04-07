Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects.
Zamir “Zeus” White was a running back at Georgia from 2018-2021, playing in 38 games for the Bulldogs over his four years with the program.
White has defied all odds since birth. When born, he suffered from a cleft lip, cleft palate and had a shortened life expectancy. White broke barriers in life and both high school and college - helping the 2021 Georgia team win a national championship. In highschool, he had 34 touchdowns and 2,086 yards in 11 games in his senior season.
The North Carolina native created a name and legacy at Georgia, and will look to carry that over into the NFL.
The five-star prospect was redshirted in the 2018 season and missed the entire season due to a knee injury in preseason practice. However, he made up for lost time in his last three seasons, becoming the lead rusher for two straight seasons.
To start his impressive collegiate career, he completed a career best of 92 yards on 18 rushes in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in 2019.
In 2020, he finished the season as the team’s leading rusher with 779 yards on 144 carries across 10 games. In 2021, he secured the title again with 856 yards on 160 carries throughout 15 games.
In his career at Georgia, he totaled 2,043 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns and 132 receiving yards.
With a 40 yard dash time of 4.40, a vertical of 33.5” and a broad jump of 10.8” at the NFL Combine, White is projected as a mid round pick, slated to go somewhere between the third and fifth round. A few potential fits for White include the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.
White should be able to make an immediate impact as a power back for whatever team drafts him thanks in large part to his experience in a pro-style system at Georgia, but has the upside and potential to be more than that if given the opportunity.