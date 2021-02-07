Taeden Johnson, a 12-year-old Athens native who lost his mother, sister and grandmother in a house fire on Jan. 27, was gifted two tickets to this year's Super Bowl by the NFL.
Johnson learned about the Super Bowl tickets while on a Zoom call with Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on Feb. 4. Zac Hendrix, who’s Johnson’s mentor, created a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $225,000 as of press time. The page has a goal of $500,000, with the money raised going toward Johnson’s college fund and clothes, among other expenses.
#SUPERBOWL SURPRISE: Watch as the @AtlantaFalcons' @GradyJarrett surprises this 12-year-old fan with tickets to the @NFL #SBLV after he recently lost 3 of his family members in a house fire. pic.twitter.com/7HTnp9eWot— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 5, 2021
After arriving in Tampa on Saturday, Hendrix said he and Johnson went to the Super Bowl Fan Experience before watching a laser and fireworks show on the Tampa Bay.
“The NFL hooked us up with some Tom Brady jerseys with a Super Bowl patch on them, and we'll be wearing those to the game today,” Hendrix told The Red & Black. “So we're really excited just to be here and the weather's perfect. We're just looking forward to a great game tonight.”
The house fire occurred at Hallmark Manufactured Housing on Spring Valley Road. Johnson was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s now living with his paternal grandmother in Athens, according to the GoFundMe page.
In addition to the Super Bowl tickets, the Falcons provided transportation and hotel accommodations for Johnson. Super Bowl 55 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl will also be Johnson’s first-ever NFL game.