Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them. Next up is offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones was selected 14th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft, joining other former Bulldogs like Darnell Washington and George Pickens in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh’s season started off with a lopsided 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that boasts one of the best defensive lines in the league. The offensive line looked outmatched and overpowered — the Steelers surrendered nine quarterback hits and five sacks during the matchup — a result which could work in Jones’ favor.
The Lithonia, Georgia native didn’t start against the 49ers, but he did receive some playing time after Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor left the game with an injury. Okorafor is believed to be in the concussion protocol currently, which could mean more reps for Jones while the veteran is recovering.
Jones figures to be an important piece on a Pittsburgh team that is still trying to figure out its passing game. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the ball 46 times in the loss to San Francisco, a far cry from the run-heavy approach the group implemented last season.
The Steelers have relied heavily on the talents of running back Najee Harris since drafting him in the first round of the 2021 draft, a strategy that saw Alabama alum gain over 2,000 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons.
Harris only ran the ball six times against San Francisco — partially because his team was trailing for the entire game — and Pittsburgh’s offense suffered as a result. If Pittsburgh wants to return to a run-first offensive strategy, Jones’ talents as a run blocker could prove integral to the team’s success.
If the Steelers continue with the pass-oriented offense they displayed against the 49ers, Jones could also be massively important. Pickett threw more interceptions than touchdowns and averaged less than 200 passing yards a game during his rookie season. Jones and the offensive line will be pivotal to his improvement as a passer, keeping the quarterback upright as he attempts to connect with downfield targets like Washington, Pickens and the Steelers’ other receiving threats.
No matter what offensive attack Pittsburgh decides to implement, a reliable offensive line would be a massive boon to a team hoping to return to prominence after a few lackluster years for the franchise. If the team can’t figure out the health situation along the offensive line, Jones could be a major factor along that offensive line in just the first season of his NFL career.