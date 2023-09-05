Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them. Next up is tight end Darnell Washington.
Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 93rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, joining his former teammate Georgia Pickens in black and gold.
Pickens isn’t the only receiving talent on the Steelers’ roster. Their tight end room is headlined by Pat Freiermuth, a third-year Penn State alum who finished his sophomore season with 63 catches for 732 yards.
Pittsburgh also put a heavy emphasis on the rushing attack since drafting former Alabama standout Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft, which led the Steelers to also select Georgia tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. With that in mind, Washington could team up with the former Bulldog and see the field early and often as a blocking tight end in a Pittsburgh offense that wants to establish the run by any means necessary.
Washington’s ability as a run-blocker set him apart from the rest of his peers in college, but he also flashed some impressive receiving skills. In his final season with Georgia, Washington finished fourth on the team with 454 receiving yards on 28 catches. Despite that, he fell behind some of his fellow tight ends in the draft due to injury concerns.
Now that he’s seemingly healthy — Washington appeared in all three of Pittsburgh’s preseason games, dispelling some of those injury questions — he has a chance to prove he deserved more than just a third-round selection.
The glaring obstacle standing in Washington’s way is the performance of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. During 13 games in his rookie season, Pickett threw more interceptions than touchdowns and averaged less than 200 passing yards a game.
It’s true that Pittsburgh committed heavily to the run in 2022, potentially reducing Pickett’s production, but it’s also possible that Pittsburgh committed to the run to make up for Pickett’s limitations as a passer.
While Pickett had a productive preseason, time will tell if that success will translate to the regular season. If Pickett can’t improve in his sophomore campaign, then Washington could be hard-pressed to create production on an offense that has stagnated over the past few seasons.
The Steelers have a history of getting excellent production out of reserve tight ends, consistently finding overachievers hidden in the depths of their roster. When faced with a talent like Washington — who has proven himself to be a threat as both a blocker and a receiver — it’s hard to imagine that a Hall of Fame head coach like Mike Tomlin would let the opportunity slip through his fingers.