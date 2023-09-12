Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them. Next up is defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft, heading to Pennsylvania alongside Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo to rejoin former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
The Eagles boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022, leading the league with 70 sacks. That pass rush was a major reason they were able to make the Super Bowl, where they fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of the season.
In the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left Philadelphia in free agency, meaning that the team needed to do some shoring up along the defensive line. Head coach Nick Sirianna found his solution in Athens, drafting both Carter and Smith in the first round of the draft.
Carter didn’t wait very long to produce at the NFL level. Against the Patriots in Week 1, Carter sacked opposing quarterback Mac Jones once and pressured him a league-leading eight times. His elite explosiveness was on display every time he stepped on the field, even though he only appeared on half of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.
His snaps came in critical moments, though. Carter’s first professional sack occurred with less than a minute remaining in the game, as the Patriots were making a last-ditch effort to score and take the lead. Carter surged through the offensive line, throwing Jones to the ground and forcing the Patriots into a difficult third-and-long situation with the game on the line.
The college standout wasn’t only effective against the pass. Philadelphia’s defensive line also formed a potent run-stopping unit on Saturday. New England was limited to just 76 rushing yards at a rate of 3.5 yards per attempt, consistently getting stifled whenever the team’s running backs approached the line of scrimmage.
If Carter continues to produce like he did in his NFL debut, he’ll likely find his role increased on that Philadelphia defensive line — a defensive line that could lead the Eagles back to the Super Bowl once more.