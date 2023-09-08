Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them. Next up is outside linebacker Nolan Smith.
Former Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith was selected 30th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft, joining a defense littered with his former Bulldog teammates.
Smith will likely serve as an edge rusher on the defensive line with Philadelphia. That defensive line was one of the team’s strengths last season, and features Georgia alums Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, the latter being a fellow rookie.
The Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2022, propelled by a defense that registered a league-leading 70 sacks during the season. With that said, the Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the offseason, meaning that the younger players on the team will have to step up and replicate some of that missing production.
Based solely on his elite athleticism, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Smith could be a major factor in the Eagles’ next dominant defensive line. At the 2023 NFL combine, he posted the fastest 10-yard split and the highest vertical jump of any player at his position. Additionally, he charted a faster 40-yard dash than any other defensive lineman — becoming the heaviest player in combine history to record a sub-4.4 40-yard dash.
Smith didn’t generate the college production of some of his peers at his position, though that’s typical of Georgia defenders. Head coach Kirby Smart often asks his edge rushers to sacrifice statistical production for the strength of the team, and has produced multiple national champions that way.
Additionally, Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the October 2022 matchup against Florida and missed the remainder of the season. During that time, he was lauded for his work as a locker room leader, staying engaged with the team despite not being able to join them on the field.
Smith re-aggravated the injury during a preseason game in August, but he wasn’t listed on the injury reports leading up to Philadelphia’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
If Smith is able to stay healthy, he and his teammates could be the key to getting the Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row — and possibly even winning this one.