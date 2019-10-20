The Georgia men's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NCAA Pre-National Invitational Saturday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Bulldogs accumulated 181 points in the 8k White. The women finished 28th in the 6k Blue with 679 points.
“I thought all of our guys raced hard and I was pleased with the way that Nicholas [Yanek] stayed near the front of the pack the whole race,” distance coach Patrick Cunniff said, “Taylor [Scarbrough] also put together the best race of his career at Georgia.”
Yanek, a redshirt freshman, was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line for the fourth meet in a row. He completed the race in eighth place with a time of 25 minutes, six seconds.
Scarbrough was the next Bulldog to finish the race, coming in 31st with a time of 25:44.9. This marked his second time finishing second individually this season.
Two other Georgia men, junior Davis Stockwell and freshman Nicolas Fontova, competed in the 8k open race. Stockwell came in 68th place with a time of 26:38.1 and Fontova took 116th place with his time of 28:36.5.
Senior Jessica Drop finished 27th in the individual women’s race with a time of 20:41.9. This is the 18th time in her career that she led the Lady Bulldogs across the finish line.
“She ran out of gas a little at the end and cost her some spots, but I am encouraged by her consistency,” Cunniff said.
Sophomore Nicole Pachuta was the second Georgia woman to finish the meet. She ended in 127th place with a time of 21:43.8. This marked her fourth time scoring and her second time being the team's second scorer this season.
Senior Ansley Heavern and sophomore Grace Clements represented the Lady Bulldogs in the women’s 6k open race. Heavern finished with a time of 22:47.5, which put her in 36th place. Clements followed at 23:22.8, which landed her in 51st place.
The overall performances of Georgia's two teams were in direct contrast, Cunniff said.
“On a day when our women’s team struggled, our men’s team made progress and a step forward,” Cunniff said.
Georgia will compete at the SEC championships on Nov. 1 in Lexington, Kentucky.
