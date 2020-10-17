After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban recorded three negative tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which makes him eligible to coach on the field for tonight's game against Georgia per SEC COVID-19 protocols.
Under SEC protocols, Wednesday's positive test is considered a false positive. In addition to the three negative tests required to cleared to coach, Saban was tested two other times "out of an abundance of caution," Alabama team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson said in a statement today. Those tests produces negative results as well, and Robinson said Saban has remained asymptomatic.
Georgia-Alabama kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.