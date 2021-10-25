October has been a good month of golf for junior Nicolas Cassidy. The Georgia men’s golf team has competed in two tournaments this month so far, and Nicholas Cassidy has been playing the best golf of his Georgia career.
Cassidy recorded his first top-10 finish in his college career at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 4-5. He finished the tournament with an overall score of 1-under-par-209. This performance helped Georgia finish seventh in the event.
He followed that performance with another solid outing in SEC Match Play from Oct.10-12. Cassidy tied with freshman Buck Brumlow for the team lead in wins at match play with three. The Bulldogs would go on to finish 3-2 overall in SEC Match Play, defeating LSU in the consolation match.
“I’ve gotten much more consistent off the tee and with my irons,” Cassidy said. “Ball striking has gotten a lot better, so putting myself in better spots and not having to work as hard for pars and making more birdies.”
Head coach Chris Haack also said that Cassidy’s play off the tee has been great the past couple of tournaments. He said that Cassidy is driving the ball really well and that Cassidy has been in the fairway more often, which has allowed him to reach the green and putt with more confidence.
Haack said that Cassidy has always had moments that he has played well, but his consistency this year is what the team has been waiting to see.
“All in all, he’s doing everything that we really want to see him improve on,” Haack said. “But mainly it was just his consistency.”
Cassidy will look to keep up his strong start for the Bulldogs in The Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina. The competition starts Monday and ends Tuesday. Cassidy qualified for the competition, along with five other Georgia golfers.
“If he can just keep doing that, and he qualified this week … we just want to see that keep going,” Hack said.