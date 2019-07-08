Former University of Georgia basketball player Nicolas Claxton officially signed a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Claxton was chosen by the Nets with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
As a sophomore, the near 7-footer averaged a team-high 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks on his way to being named to the All-SEC Second Team. Overall, Claxton appeared in 65 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 23.0 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old finished his career ranked No. 8 on UGA’s all-time blocks list with 123.
A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Claxton has also represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in international competition. He is currently competing for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.
That signed-on-the-dotted-line feeling 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KOXcxhSIlQ— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 7, 2019
