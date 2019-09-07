Nine current and former Georgia swimmers were named to the 2019-20 USA National Team on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The top six swimmers in each individual Olympic event who completed their qualifying times at USA Swimming or FINA sanctioned meets between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 25, 2019, earned a spot on the team.
Dakota Luther and Andrew Abruzzo were the two current Georgia swimmers to be named to the team. Luther qualified for her spot on the team at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford, where she finished in third place in the 200m butterfly. Abruzzo earned his spot through gold medal performances in both the 400- and 800-meter freestyle at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The seven former Bulldogs that were named to the team were Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Melanie Margalis, Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga.
Fink earned his spot after medalling in the 200-meter at the Pan Am Games. Fickinger qualified twice, once in the 200-meter fly at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and also in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2019 Atlanta Classic. Kalisz also qualified twice, once in the 200-meter IM at the World Championships and also in the 400-meter IM at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim at Richmond. Litherland won a silver medal in the 400-meter at the World Championships, earning him a spot on the team.
Margalis was the only member named that qualified in three different events, the 200-meter IM, the 400-meter free and 100-meter breaststroke. Schmitt won a gold medal at the Phillips 66 National Championships in the 200-meter freestyle. Smolgia rounded out the nine swimmers by qualifying in the 100-meter backstroke at the Richmond Pro Swim.
