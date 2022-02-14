The No. 17 Georgia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-54 blowout loss Sunday afternoon to the No. 1 South Carolina. This latest defeat follows a failed comeback effort on the road at LSU and a heartbreaker at home against rivals Florida. The Bulldogs are now 17-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference.
Elite coaching was at the forefront of this matchup as Georgia head coach Joni Taylor faced off against 2020 Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Dawn Staley.
In a battle between two defensively-minded squads, it was Staley’s Gamecocks that got the best of the Bulldogs as they were able to score a whopping 32 points off of 19 Georgia turnovers, an area that Taylor was quick to point out postgame as a weakness for her team.
“You just can’t make the mistakes we made during the game,” Taylor said. “We turned it over at a high level, we had 13 turnovers at halftime, which led to 25 points, I think, for them. That’s how they want to score, to run in transition off turnovers, to rebound.”
Junior Javyn Nicholson made her first start for the Bulldogs but quick fouls guarding USC’s star post scorer Aliyah Boston forced Nicholson and center Jenna Staiti to the bench for the remainder of the period.
Following their exit, South Carolina went on a 23-4 run to close out the first quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating three pointer from Zia Cooke who was among three Gamecocks to finish the game with double digits.
In the second quarter, USC showed its physicality getting inside and drawing shooting fouls early. Intermittent full court pressing and post-entry passing denial from Carolina proved to be suffocating for the Bulldogs as turnovers began to pile up.
After coughing up the ball on three straight possessions at the sixth minute mark, Staiti finally broke the scoring drought for the Bulldogs with a baseline jumper. With just over three minutes to go in the half, the Gamecocks led by 30 points and every player on Dawn Staley’s squad had found the bottom of the basket.
A 10-0 Bulldog scoring run was kicked off by a Sarah Ashlee Barker transition three-pointer towards the end of the second quarter but was cut short by Destanni Henderson’s electric coast-to-coast layup in the waning moments of the half.
Heading into the locker room, Georgia had cut the lead to 19 points after South Carolina shot a scorching 63% from the field.
In the second half, foul trouble remained an issue for the Bulldogs as Nicholson picked up her fourth just three minutes into the third quarter. Shooting cooled off for the Gamecocks but Georgia was unable to take advantage, finding themselves trailing by 21 points heading into the fourth.
In crunch time, Georgia did a much better job of defending Boston inside and was even able to cut the deficit to as little as 15 points with just under seven minutes to play until yet another costly turnover killed their momentum.
After gaining an offensive rebound, Forward Malury Bates passed the ball directly to USC’s to Destanni Henderson who sprinted to the basket for an “And-One” lay to push the South Carolina lead back to 20 and put the game out of reach.
The Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston led all scorers with 18 points, while Jenna Staiti notched her seventh double-double of the season with 15 points in the Bulldog loss.
Georgia will look to turn things around Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Missouri Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum.