Georgia head coach Joni Taylor coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Georgia women's basketball game against South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. Taylor wore a shirt representing Delta Sigma Theta, her sorority, as the Divine Nine gameday recognized the National Pan-Hellenic Council and members of the historically Black sororities and fraternities that attended the game. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos on Instagram)