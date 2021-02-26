The Georgia men’s tennis team lost to Ole Miss 4-3 on Friday at Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts for the Bulldogs' second conference loss.
Georgia took the doubles point with wins in two matches. The No. 2 doubles pairing of Billy Rowe and Philip Henning took down Lukas Engelhardt and Nikola Slavic 6-1. At the No. 3 line, Baptiste Anselmo and Erik Grevelius defeated Simon Junk and Brady Draheim by a 6-4 margin despite being down a break and trailing 4-3.
No. 1 doubles pitted the 8th-ranked Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink, who missed Georgia’s previous match, against the 7th-ranked duo of Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds from Ole Miss. The match finished at 5-5 as Georgia had already secured the doubles point, however Bryde and Zink trailed in the match 5-2 at one point.
Georgia began to have less success against Ole Miss in singles as it dropped the first three matches.
Georgia lost the No. 1 singles line as Bryde forfeited due to an apparent back injury. Bryde trailed Reynolds 6-2, 3-0 at the time of his retirement.
Zink, in the No. 2 singles spot for Georgia, dropped his match to Sandkaulen by a margin of 7-5, 6-3. The No. 4 line was another tough loss for the Bulldogs as Rowe fell to John Hallquist Lithen 6-3, 7-5.
With a 3-1 deficit to overcome the Bulldogs needed wins from every remaining match.
Henning sparked the comeback effort in a highly competitive 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Slavic. Henning trailed 5-3 in the second set and fought off three match points.
At the No. 5 singles line Anselmo lost 6-3, 7-6 to Junk and ended any chance of a Georgia win. Anselmo could not hold off a late surge from Junk in which he stormed back from a 5-2 deficit.
Grevelius won his match 6-1, 6-4 over Engelhardt to bring the final match score to 4-3 in favor of Ole Miss.
“We are losing some matches right now that we are capable of winning,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “Things are not going great health-wise. We are getting bigger challenges and we are not converting on opportunities.”
Georgia was without Blake Croyder for the match. Croyder was sidelined after an injury in Georgia’s previous match versus Tennessee.
“It makes things tough to not have a star player in the lineup,” Diaz said.
Georgia, now 0-2 in SEC play, faces a quick turnaround as it hosts Mississippi State on Feb. 28 in Athens.