The No. 15 ranked Georgia Men’s tennis team defeated Mercer University 6-1 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.
The Bulldogs played their first outdoor game in three weeks, transitioning from inside courts where conditions are consistently the same, to outside courts where the weather can change at any given moment can be very difficult to adjust to. The weather did not prove to be a problem for Georgia.
“It was great to be outside on a wonderful day here,” Head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Our kids were looking forward to being outside. It’s been a good three weeks indoors and we’re finding our rhythm pretty quickly.”
The graduate duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart got the Bulldogs off to a fantastic start as they defeated Lucas Wayenburg and David Georgadze, 6-0. The senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning clinched the doubles point for Georgia as they defeated Samuel Barrow and Samuel Macleod, 6-1.
In the singles matches, Georgia stayed in command of the match with captain Blake Croyder leading the way.
Croyder beat Danny Flynn in straight sets 6-0, 6-4 giving UGA the 2-0 lead. Stewart added on to this lead as he also defeated Wayenburg in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
On court five, Freshman Thomas Paulsell got his first victory of the season as he defeated Marceau Fouilhoux in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, giving the Bulldogs the 4-0 lead. Paulsell’s win also sealed the match for the Bulldogs and the remaining three matches were finished.
“I thought I played really well,” Paulsell said. “It took me the first couple of games to get used to the conditions, but once I found it I just kept rolling.”
No. 47 ranked McCormick would go on to beat David Georgadze 6-4, 6-2.
Freshman Miguel Perez Peña lost to Samuel Barrow 3-6, 4-6, giving Mercer their one and only point. Bryde ended the match on a strong note as he took down Macleod 6-4, 1-6, 11-9, making the final score 6-1.
“We can do a few things better but I’m very pleased with today’s match,” Diaz said. “It actually makes us, I think, a little bit more comfortable going into tomorrow’s match — a big opportunity against Texas tomorrow.”
Georgia will look to continue their dominance as they host No. 12 ranked Texas on Tuesday at the Dan Magill Tennis complex at 2:30 p.m.