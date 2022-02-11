In spite of a spirited second half comeback attempt, Georgia women’s basketball came up short against LSU, losing 73-67. The Bulldogs fall to 17-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play with the loss, while the Tigers improve to 20-4 overall and 8-3 in conference games.
Though Georgia made a valiant effort to come back from a 20 point second half deficit, it couldn’t seal the deal late in the fourth quarter.
“There were a lot of good things that came out of this game tonight, particularly from some of our younger players,” said Taylor. “But we have a lot to work on, a lot of areas where we have to improve.”
Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti, two of the Bulldogs’ leaders, struggled to play to their usual standards. Morrison finished shooting 3-12 with 9 points and 6 assists, and at one point committed a technical foul out of frustration. Staiti finished 3-7 with 8 points and 6 rebounds, unable to make a big impact on the game.
One of the positive takeaways for Georgia was the contributions made by players off the bench. Freshman Reigan Richardson finished with a career-high 17 points, including 15 in the second half. Fellow freshman Tineya Hylton added 9 points in just her second appearance of the season.
Georgia struggled offensively in the first half, shooting just 7-30 from the field in the first two periods. At halftime, LSU led 37-21, and early in the second half the Tigers’ dominance looked like it would continue throughout the game. With 5:48 remaining in the third quarter, LSU extended its lead to 48-28 on a 3-point shot from Khayla Pointer.
The Bulldogs came alive from that point on, led by clutch performances from Richardson and Hilton. Georgia came all the way back, tying the game at 62 with just 2:25 left in the game.
The Bulldogs couldn’t finish the job, as LSU did just enough down the stretch to earn the victory, making eight consecutive free throws in the final two minutes. The free-throw disparity between the two sides was a major factor in the outcome, as LSU finished 27-34 from the line while Georgia finished just 10-13.
Georgia will be back in action at home on Sunday at 12 p.m. against No. 1 South Carolina.