The Georgia gymnastics team secured a home victory over Kentucky, 197.225-196.575, on Friday, Jan. 20. This was the first Southeastern Conference matchup at home for Georgia this season.
Georgia dominated Kentucky in all four events, marking their highest scoring output since the last home meet against Kentucky on March 5, 2021. In addition, Georgia posted two season-best event scores with a 49.250 on beam and a 49.225 on vault.
Georgia gymnastics head coach Courtney Kupets Carter thanked both students and fans for showing up and showing out at the meet.
“We really appreciate the crowd coming out two times this week,” Carter said. “It just really keeps their momentum going.”
Last season, Georgia met Kentucky on three different occasions, with Kentucky outscoring Georgia in all three meets.
This Bulldog victory not only ended the drought against the Wildcats, but highlighted the potential the Bulldogs have as a force to be reckoned with this season.
In their first event, the Bulldogs came out strong on vault, with freshman Naya Howard leading the rotation and posting a career high 9.900. Seniors Amanda Cashman and Soraya Hawthorne showed out as well, receiving a 9.875.
The energy didn’t stop there, as the Bulldogs dominated their second event, bars, swinging into a final score of 49.325. Junior Katie Finnegan matched her career high with a 9.900, along with graduate Josie Angeny and freshman JaFree Scott both receiving a 9.875.
Hawthorne was the star of beam, earning a career high of 9.900 on her performance. Howard followed suit with a score of 9.875, as senior Vanessa Deniz finished not far behind with a 9.850.
To wrap up the meet, Georgia finished with a combined score of 49.425 on floor. Senior Haley de Jong and Hawthorne led the Bulldogs, receiving a 9.925 on their respective routines.
After the win, Carter gushed about the bonds being built within the team and the drive each athlete possesses to improve.
“We made a really big improvement,” Carter said. “When we ask them to focus on it, they all want it, so it’s really nice to see them actually doing those little things that make a big difference. The excitement between them is really helping to build one thing after another, not just the gymnastics, but the camaraderie as a team, is just propelling them forward for sure.”
The Bulldogs have a short break before traveling to Gainesville for a matchup against the No. 2 ranked University of Florida on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.