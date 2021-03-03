Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a softball game in February 2020 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
Georgia softball won a slow offensive game with intense pitching and defense on Wednesday night against Alabama State at Jack Turner Stadium. The victory brings the Bulldogs to 10-2 on the season.
The slow offensive start forced the Bulldogs to find a different path to victory in the mid-week matchup. Senior pitcher Alley Cutting helped to provide four shutout innings. She was able to strike out six and only gave up four hits along the way.
"I thought [Cutting] was fantastic in the start tonight,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “She got two times through the order, threw some really good pitches, and was clutch getting out of the bases-loaded inning. I really thought she really pitched well, spinning the ball the way that she does. I did think the defense played well behind her."
The defense was important as well in the victory as big plays in the field gave Cutting the confidence she needed on the mound.
Freshman Jayda Kearney started the scoring for the Bulldogs, driving in Mackenzie Puckett in the bottom of the first. Georgia took the lead 1-0.
After a few walks in the third inning, freshman Sydney Chambley and senior Jessica Morgan both drove in a run with back-to-back sacrifice flies, making the score 3-0.
A few walks from freshman Madison Kerpics in the top of the fifth led to the Hornets first and only run of the game. The Bulldogs quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning as senior CJ Landrum hit an RBI single to right field. Landrum finished the day with two hits and two stolen bases.
Kearney struck again in the sixth inning as she tripled off the wall making the score 5-1. This capped off a big performance for the true freshman.
"It felt really good. I've been trying to figure a lot of my hitting out, so it was nice,” Kearney said.
Kerpics struck out the side in the final frame of the game and was awarded the save.
The Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend as they host the 12th Annual Bulldog Classic. Georgia opens tournament play on Friday against Charleston Southern at 6:30 p.m.