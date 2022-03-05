Georgia, coming off a strong 4-3 win over Texas, continued their winning ways against their first SEC opponent, Vanderbilt, defeating them 4-3.
Recently winning the doubles point has come fairly easy for Georgia. Today the story did not change as the senior duo of Philip Henning and Trent Bryde defeated Vanderbilt’s George Harwell and Max Freeman 6-3 on court two, while on court three the 42nd ranked duo Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius defeated Marcus Ferreira and Joubert Klopper 6-4.
The reigning SEC player of the week, Tristan McCormick continued to dominate as he defeated Kopper in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. McCormick has now won seven of his last ten singles matches while being 12-4 overall.
With the Bulldogs being up 2-0, the Commodores found a way to get on the scoreboard.
Senior Blake Croyder suffered his first defeat of the dual season as he lost to Freeman 4-6, 3-6. Croyder was on a 13 match win streak coming into today.
The 79th ranked singles player in the nation, Bryde, gave the Bulldogs the 3-1 lead as he took down Vanderbilt’s Ferreira 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Vanderbilt would go on to cut the deficit down to one as Georgia’s Thomas Paulsell, named SEC Freshman of the week and looking to extend his two-match win streak, lost to Jeremie Casabon 6-3, 2-6, 3-6.
With an impressive 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, victory on court one, Captain Hamish Stewart defeated Harwell sealing the victory for UGA.
Although Georgia had already won the match, there was still one match yet to be finished.
On court six, junior Grevelius lost to Siim Troost 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 5-7, making the final score 4-3.
The 8-3 Bulldogs will look to extend their hot streak as they travel to Starkville, MS to face off against No. 24 ranked Mississippi State on Sunday, March 6th, at 2 p.m.