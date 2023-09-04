After an explosive home opener against UCF, the Georgia Bulldogs came back in black against the Minnesota Gophers. The back-and-forth game ended in a 0-0 tie.
The Bulldogs have thrived under pressure early in the season, as seen in their last-minute comeback against UCF and their aggressiveness on goal in the last few minutes of this game. Their offense controlled the field, but despite that aggressiveness, they were only able to muster several near misses and blocked shots.
This match came right on the heels of the Bulldogs becoming a ranked team in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, taking newly beaten UCF’s spot at No. 22. Georgia has not been ranked in a regular fall season since October of 2014. The Bulldogs are also ranked No. 25 by Top Drawer Soccer.
Forward Caroline Smith was named SEC Freshman of the Week after her efforts against UCF. Smith stood out versus the Minnesota defense as well, playing aggressively and creating many opportunities up top.
Offensively, the Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders, with 20 shots on goal compared to the Gophers’ four. 13 of those attempts were only from the first half, as the offense placed unrelenting pressure on the Minnesota goalkeeper. The Bulldogs put non-stop pressure on the Minnesota defense as well, forcing multiple turnovers and corner kicks as well as free kicks from outside the box.
Goalie Jordan Brown had several crucial saves, and controlled the back line well along with sophomore Cate Hardin and junior Jessie Dunn. These three form the core of the defense, and work as a triangle to force new opportunities and passes where there were none before. This match was Brown’s sixth career shutout.
The Bulldogs will next play on Thursday, Sept. 7 against Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia. The match will be televised live on SEC Network+ and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.