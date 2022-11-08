On Monday, Nov. 7, No. 27 Georgia received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship. This is Georgia’s first berth in the tournament since 2014.
Georgia earned the No. 7 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and will face Samford in Athens. This is the first time a NCAA Tournament match has been in Athens since 2007.
The Bulldogs did not automatically qualify like Samford, which earned its spot by winning the Southern Conference tournament. Instead, the Bulldogs were awarded one of the 33 at-large selections for the tournament. They are one of 64 total teams that will be competing for a championship.
The Bulldogs will be making their 10th appearance in the tournament, with a total record of 6-9-1. They have hosted three previous NCAA tournament matches, winning two against Wake Forest in 1997 and Alabama A&M in 2007.Georgia last advanced in the tournament in 2011, where it defeated Kansas 2-0 in the first round.
Georgia has a 2-0-1 advantage over Samford. Time will tell if Samford can finally get a win over Georgia.
"[Georgia Head Coach] Keidane [McAlpine] is one of my best friends in the entire world," Samford head coach Todd Yelton said. "I've known him forever and have a lot of admiration for what he has done this season at Georgia…. It's obviously a very challenging game for us, they're a really good team. They're super athletic and I'm sure they'll have a great home crowd on game day."
The Bulldogs successfully accomplished what McAlpine’s wanted to do from the moment he joined the team: finally make the NCAA’s.
“Well, for the seniors that haven't been to the NCAA, the perfect season is to get them there,” McAlpine said earlier this season. “That's the ground floor goal for us. They've worked too hard and given too much in this program for us not to have that be the first go on the list. And if we do that, and we've had a successful season, along the way, we can kind of grow a little bit and get our feet on the ground and have some experiences together and let them understand who we are as a staff and kind of build some foundational things great.”
This is just one of several accomplishments for coach McAlpine in his first year with Georgia.
McAlpine led the Bulldogs to a 12-5-3 record, an immediate improvement over the season prior. Additionally, he not only gained a bye for the SEC Tournament, but helped the team advance for the first time since 2014 and reach the semifinals since 2010. While the Bulldogs would lose in a shootout, it was a notable first season.
McAlpine will be likely to lean on his impact players in the tournament. Graduate midfielder Abby Boyan, who was named to her third All-SEC team, will be a key piece for Georgia. Others like graduate forward Dani Murguia, who led the team with seven goals this season, or freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown could impact Georgia’s tournament success.
Brown, whose redshirt was waived with only four games left in the regular season, managed to put up three-straight shutout performances, helped shut out Tennessee in the SEC tournament quarterfinal and only let up two goals in six total starts.
These three, among many others, will be key pieces for Georgia as the team looks to continue its momentum from the SEC tournament.
The Bulldogs will face Samford on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens.