The No. 15 ranked Georgia softball team lost 9-3 in the second game of a three-game series versus No. 4 Alabama after a six-run outburst in the sixth inning.
Georgia's season record dropped to 31-6 as a result of the loss. They are now 5-3 in SEC play after losses to South Carolina, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Georgia had seven hits in the matchup with two of those hits coming from senior Lacey Fincher, who also had an RBI.
Both teams were scoreless for the first two innings until sophomore Ellie Armistead put the first point on the board in the third with her seventh home run of the season to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Junior Jaiden Fields upped the lead to 2-0 after scoring on a sac fly off the bat of senior Lacy Fincher.
The final run for the Bulldogs came in the fourth inning when senior CJ Landrum scored on a single from senior Savana Sikes to put the lead up 3-1. But the Tide shortened the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Alabama came back to tie the game 3-3 with a score off of a double, but both teams were silent in the fifth.
A home run from junior Jenna Johnson broke the tie for Alabama in the sixth inning, driving in two runs.
Singles from junior Abby Doerr, senior Ally Shipman and sophomore Bailey Dowling added four more runs to Alabama’s advantage as they led 9-3 heading into the last inning.
Freshman Kylie Macy took the loss in the circle after filling in for senior Lauren Mathis, who gave up three runs on four hits.
Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the series after Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Alabama. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide.
Georgia will play its final matchup of the series against Alabama in Rhoads Stadium on Monday at 7 p.m. and will broadcast live on SEC Network.