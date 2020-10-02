Rather than a fight in the trenches, Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry could look more like a Big 12 air raid battle this Saturday. Although Auburn and Georgia featured rush-heavy offenses last season, averaging 199.1 and 185.1 yards per game on the ground respectively, neither team found consistent success with the rush in their season-opening victories last weekend. Instead, both relied on quarterbacks to move the ball and defense to keep the lead.
“I think all of our backs have the ability to make people miss, but they have to do it at a higher level,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a Zoom press conference on Sept. 28. “We have to block much better on the second level ... turning a couple 10-12-yard runs into bigger runs. There were some missed opportunities there and we have to move up front a little better.”
Georgia’s top halfback, redshirt sophomore Zamir White, led the Bulldogs’ against Arkansas with 71 rushing yards, 65 of which came in the second half. Against Kentucky, Auburn’s leading rusher was quarterback Bo Nix, and its top three running backs combined for 65 yards on 20 attempts. With one rushing touchdown apiece, Auburn, and especially Georgia, failed to live up to their averages of 2.4 and five rushing touchdowns per game from last season.
Yet Auburn showed a reliance on passing in its last matchup with Georgia as well. In 2019, Auburn ran more pass plays than run plays in just two games all season, and the differential was larger by far against Georgia.
Nix threw 50 passes, a season high, and completed 30 for 245 yards and a touchdown. Like Auburn’s game against Kentucky last week, Nix recorded the most rush yards for the Tigers and their only score on the ground last November. Head coach Gus Malzahn’s passing strategy made sense given the Bulldogs hadn’t allowed a rushing touchdown 10 games into the season, and Malzahn knows Georgia has retained most of its defensive talent.
“After last year, I felt that they were the best defense we played all year,” Malzahn said in a virtual press conference on Sept. 29. “They've got so many guys back, and they make you earn it. That’s the key. They mix things up, they check when you check, and they are a very sound unit."
Georgia’s defense displayed its run specialty against Arkansas on Sept. 26, limiting the Razorbacks’ running backs to 45 yards and zero touchdowns. A top 5 SEC rusher in 2019, Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd could only manage 21 yards on 11 rushes.
Pass defense was more of a mixed bag. Although Georgia capitalized on mistakes by Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks to come down with two interceptions, he racked up 200 yards and a 49-yard score. Nix’s passer rating was almost twice that of Franks last week, and he left Lexington, Kentucky, with a clean sheet — three touchdowns and no picks.
“[Nix has] got a vertical passing game. He’s got a great arm. He makes really good decisions,” Smart said. “[And] he’s got a really good set of receivers.”
Given Malzahn’s experience last season and Auburn’s passing threat, Georgia’s secondary has to be on its toes Saturday. Smart said mental lapses on defense will be more costly in Saturday’s top ten matchup than they were last weekend.
Offensively, Georgia’s second half against Arkansas showed its need for consistent rushing production to open its passing game and offset its lingering quarterback uncertainties. But if it comes down to a quarterback duel, Auburn could have the offensive edge in Athens tomorrow night.
