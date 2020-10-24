In its first of three meets during this season’s schedule, No. 4 Georgia equestrian fell 10-8 to No. 1 Auburn on Friday afternoon at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
Freshman Jordan Toering led the night with a top score in Fences and the Most Outstanding Performance honors to highlight her college debut. Junior Lindsay Guynn was also awarded her first MOP honors for her ride in Reigning.
"It was an incredible feeling getting back out and competing," Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said. "The energy was unreal. It was also just incredible just to see incredible first-time starters going out there and really being willing to take risks. We have things to work on and clean up, but I am proud of the effort today and look forward to getting back out here next week."
As two of the highly ranked equestrian teams in the nation faced off, competition lived up to expectations. Senior Hayley Mairano’s score of 85 topped off Georgia’s first three points in Fences. Toering rode to an event-high score of 89 before Auburn claimed the next two points. To secure the advantage, redshirt senior Ali Tritschler scored an 88 over Emma Kurtz’s 82.
Auburn answered by adding three points in Horsemanship. Junior Kendall Gill’s score of 75.5 was the only point for Georgia.
At the half with only two events remaining, Auburn led Georgia 5-4.
The Tigers then extended their lead in Flats with a score of 3-2. Tritschler grabbed the first point with a score of 87, but Auburn came back to win the next three.
Georgia fought a close battle in Reigning as both teams split points. Isabella Tesmer matched Guynn’s MOP ride to tie the event 1-1. Sophomore Caitlin Lyons made her lineup debut and edged her opponent for the final point of the day with a score of 70.5.
Georgia’s next meet comes against No.7 Texas A&M on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
