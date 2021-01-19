The Georgia equestrian team will continue into the 2021 spring season with its first home meet against No. 3 South Carolina on Feb. 6. The Bulldogs lost to South Carolina 11-8 in their contest last fall.
Georgia is coming into this season ranked No. 4 with five meets to compete in during the spring before hosting the SEC championship March 26-28. The Bulldogs will then take on nationally-ranked teams South Carolina, Auburn and Texas A&M.
The Georgia Jumping Seat squad will host Sweet Briar College on Friday, Feb. 19. Georgia will host its inaugural Senior “G-Day” scrimmage to honor this year’s 2020-21 senior class the following day on Feb. 20.
The Bulldogs then travel to face No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 27 and No. 7 Texas A&M on March 6 to complete the regular season.
Following the regular season and SEC championship, the NCEA National Championship will be held in Waco, Texas, from April 15-17.
