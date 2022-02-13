The Georgia equestrian team lost to Texas A&M in a raw score of 1532-1523 in Bishop, Georgia on Feb. 12.
“It was a really tough day for us today,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “I appreciated being out here celebrating 50 years of Title IX with Texas A&M.”
The competition between the two started in fences with Georgia taking a 4-1 lead over A&M. Sophomore Emma Reichow received the highest score in the event. Along with receiving the highest score, she earned the honor of Most Outstanding Player.
Jordan Toering, Rachel McMullen and Hayley Mairano scored for Georgia and Catalina Peralta scored an 83 for her course, but the points were dropped to A&M.
Both Georgia and A&M tied, each receiving two points, in Horsemanship.
While Georgia’s Gracie Himes fell to her competitor, Hann Olaussen, 79-78, she still met her season-high score. Senior Sara Lewis and sophomore Leah Anderson received their points from scores of 77.5. Both freshman Jillian Stopperich and her competitor scored a 77 in the event.
After these events, Georgia was ahead 6-3. Sophomores Nora Andrews and Sophia Pilla scored points for the Bulldogs with scores of 78 and 73 in the flat, but A&M took an advantage in the event, 3-2.
Texas A&M closed the gap in the final event of the day, Reigning, with three points compared to Georgia’s one.
“Coming out and thinking we pulled off a win and learning that we didn’t is heartbreaking. I think our athletes are feeling it,” Boeing said. “The only good I can feel out of this is that [it] puts a fire in us.”
Georgia will travel to Brookings, South Dakota to face off against South Dakota State on Feb. 18 and Minnesota-Crookston on Feb. 19.