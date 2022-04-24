Georgia men’s tennis (17-7) was unable to take advantage of the home court advantage in the SEC Tournament, as the Tennessee Volunteers (22-6) defeated them 4-1 inside Henry Field Stadium on Friday afternoon.
After losing the doubles point to Tennessee, the fifth seed in the tournament, fourth-seeded Georgia failed to secure the win in singles play.
"Tennessee played a great match. As disappointed as our guys are, we all are, we came out and we fought extremely hard," Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said following the loss.
The 44th-ranked duo of Trent Bryde and Phillip Henning beat the 21st-ranked Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui 6-3 on the second court to get the game started for the Bulldogs. However, the Vols’ Mark Wallner and Johannus Monday defeated Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder 6-4 on the third court.
To break the tie for doubles play, Georgia’s 62nd-ranked Hamish Stewart and Tristan McCormick faced off against the Vols’ 25th-ranked Adam Walton and Pat Harper, who were the 2021 NCAA doubles champions. The Vols got a break of serve at 2-all and maintained that advantage to a 6-4 victory to take the doubles point.
In singles play, Tennessee’s Mitsui defeated Bryde 6-2, 6-4 to continue building momentum for the Vols by putting them up 2-0.
A few moments passed, and Georgia finally got on the board when Thomas Paulsell defeated Martim Prata on the sixth court. With the score now sitting at 2-1, the game was up for grabs as the Bulldogs won two of the opening sets in the four remaining matches, and the Vols won the other two.
However, Tennessee would jump out to the 3-1 lead with No. 12 Monday defeating Georgia’s No. 46 Henning 6-3, 6-4 on the No. 2 singles court.
At No. 1 singles, No. 13 Stewart faced off against Tennessee’s No. 7 Walton. Walton dominated the opening set, but Stewart came roaring back in the second set. Stewart jumped out to a 5-2 lead but failed to win the set as Walton came storming to win the set 6-1, 7-5 and the overall match 4-1 for the Vols.
The Bulldogs will play again at the NCAA Championships starting May 6. The NCAA men’s tennis draws will be announced on May 2.