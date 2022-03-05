Georgia equestrian defeated the number one ranked Auburn Tigers, 13-7. It was Georgia's first victory over Auburn since the 2017-2018 season.
“The energy was just phenomenal everywhere we looked and it gave us a ton of confidence to go in and show off,” said head coach Meghan Boenig. Freshman Catalina Peralta added, “I think everybody on the team really felt the presence of each other and that just completely changed the way we carried ourselves throughout the day.”
The meet began in Fences with Peralta scoring the highest for the Bulldogs with a score of 90. Georgia defeated Auburn 4-1 overall in Fences. Hayley Mariano and Rachel McMullen scored the next highest points, Mariano with an 88 and McMullen with an 86. Emma Reichow fell to her opponent, Emma Kurtz, 84-85.
The Bulldogs fell to Auburn in Horsemanship 1-4. Jillian Stopperich defeated her opponent, Madison Parduhn, scoring the Bulldogs only point. Leah Anderson, Kendall Gill, Grace Himes and Sara Lewis all fell.
The Bulldogs went into the half tied-up with the Tigers, 5-5.
The second half opened up with Flat with Georgia taking it away 3-2 against the Tigers. Mariano came out with a high score of 93.5 against Kurtz. Ceci Bresch and Jordan Toering scored the other two points for the Bulldogs.
Going into the final event of Reining, the Bulldogs were leading the Tigers 8-7. Jax Bound secured the first point for Georgia defeating her opponent 72-69.5. Lindsay Guynn, Caitlin Lyons and Isabella Hehr scored the next three points for the Bulldogs, securing their win over the Tigers. Senior Courtney Blumer came out in the anchor spot, scoring Georgia’s fifth point with a score of 71.5 and allowing the Bulldogs to sweep in Reigning.
“Tomorrow we have some endurance tests. We’ve had a very, very short busy week and we have an early morning tomorrow,” Boenig said. “Having to go back to back and still have and retain that energy. That's going to be the test for tomorrow.”