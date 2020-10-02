Georgia keeper Emory Wegener watched the ball go out of play and took one final goal kick as time expired to keep No. 8 Georgia unbeaten in the 2020 season.
Abby Boyan scored the lone goal of the match in the 30th minute to propel Georgia to 2-0-1 on the season.
“I think it was a collective effort,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “And again, it wasn’t a masterpiece, but we defended well enough to get the three points.”
Neither team took a hold of the game in the first ten minutes, with the first shot being taken in the 11th minute. Tennessee’s Alicia Donley took a shot but was easily saved by Emory Wegener.
After the first attempt at goal of the game, Georgia’s attack got more involved and opened the goal scoring with Abby Boyan’s second goal of the season.
The Bulldogs’ attack pressed the Volunteers high up the field and caused a turnover in Tennessee's box. The ball fell to Boyan who settled it and shot it into the top left corner to give the Bulldogs’ the lead.
“The coaches always stress a lot how we would much rather win the ball up there in the final third,” Boyan said. “We would have to go a lot less to score a goal so we really put a lot of pressure on our forwards to win the ball.”
Georgia took its 1-0 lead into halftime, the first time the Bulldogs had a lead after the first 45 minutes this season.
“We often say when we leave halftime — especially with a score where we’re one up — we’ll be defined by how we defend,” Lesesne said. “It’s not just our back three, but it's our whole collective and I think that was important for us tonight.”
The second half started with the Bulldogs on the front foot, taking the first shot of the second half three minutes in.
Georgia had a chance to put the game away in the 68th minute when Chloe Chapman combined with Dani Murguia in the Volunteers’ box, but Tennessee's keeper made the save to keep the match 1-0.
“We definitely could have scored two or three more and made it three or four nothing and a lot less stress on us toward the final five minutes,” Boyan said.
Tennessee’s offense threw everything at Georgia late in the game to grab a late equalizer, but the Bulldogs’ defense kept the shutout. Georgia’s defense held the Volunteers to zero shots on goal in the second half.
Georgia now sits at the top of the SEC standings with seven points before making its second road trip of the season to Kentucky on Oct. 11.
“We have a full week to prepare for them because we don’t play them until Sunday,” Boyan said. “So, we will definitely be working on finishing … because we definitely don’t want to be that close in a game in the last five minutes again.”
