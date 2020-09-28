Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener saved the final shot of the game with seconds left in extra time to secure a 1-1 come from behind draw against Florida in the first road trip of the season for the Bulldogs.
“A point on the road at Florida is a good result,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “And I’m pleased with the maturity in which we played and fought against a really good team.”
Wegener’s match-ending save capped off a seven-save performance in 110 minutes of play with both teams tied after 90 minutes of regulation.
Florida took an early lead with Deanne Rose scoring the Gators’ first goal of the season in the 14th minute. Florida defender Georgia Eaton-Collins sent in a pass perfectly to Rose’s feet who scored the first goal of the game and the first goal Georgia’s defense has allowed this season.
Both teams created chances throughout the first half but it wasn’t until the 41st minute when Georgia forward Chloe Chapman leveled the match at 1-1.
Poor passing from the Florida defenders gave Chapman a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, and Chapman took advantage scoring her first goal of the season. She led the team with six goals in 2019.
“To come here, go a goal down and get one back before the half gives us a lot of confidence,” Lesesne said. “We were able to battle back and I’m really proud of the commitment from our team.”
The second half started and both teams took chances to grab a late game winning goal, but both keepers made crucial saves to keep the game level and into two 10-minute periods of overtime. Florida keeper Susi Espinoza made all four of her saves in the second half while Wegener made three of her total seven saves in the second half.
The Gators pushed for a late match-winner taking two shots on target, but Wegener kept both attempts to end the match at 1-1. The draw is Georgia’s second-ever tie at Florida in program history, and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first-ever win in Gainesville, Florida.
Georgia will return home to take on Tennessee in its next match on Oct. 3.
