This fall, 36% of teams ranked in the AP’s preseason top 25 will not compete due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled member schools’ football seasons on Aug. 10, leaving the path to the national championship slightly smoother for teams in the three remaining Power Five conferences.
In a virtual press conference on Aug. 29, head coach Kirby Smart said he doesn’t think the reduced field would take away from a championship run.
“As far as the national championship, it’s basically the teams that are playing,” Smart said. “And if the teams that are playing play, I don’t see why it would have an asterisk because it is what it is. It’s beyond the kids’ control.”
Since the College Football Playoff emerged in 2014, a quarter of the programs to land in the four-team tournament bracket came from the Big Ten or Pac-12. Ohio State has been the only CFP contender from either conference in the last three seasons, but with two teams from the Big Ten and one from the Pac-12 in the preseason top 10, the SEC, ACC and Big 12’s playoff stalwarts would have faced stiff competition.
On Aug. 24, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit told “3HL” on WGFX that Clemson was a favorite to make it to the CFP and a championship game regardless of its NCAA competition. In the SEC, Herbstreit said Alabama, Georgia and Florida have a shot at the playoff, which could include multiple teams from the same conference for the first time since Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2018 CFP National Championship.
Despite Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma — with their combined 14 CFP appearances — remaining in the mix this season, Herbstreit said the question will remain whether teams like Ohio State, Penn State or Oregon would have made the cut.
“It’ll feel a little different not having everybody in,” Herbstreit said. “But if you end up getting through this, which, again, it still remains to be seen if it will ... you’re still talking about some of the big boys.”
But before Georgia can worry about the national playoff, however, it faces down a schedule that includes five teams in the preseason top 25.
Depending on COVID-19 developments, the No. 4 Bulldogs’ games against No. 11 Auburn and No. 3 Alabama in October will be decisive for the SEC Championship, whose participants could both make the CFP.
Smart said the effects of the virus will have a greater impact on the conference finale given this season’s SEC-only format. Georgia has little wiggle room to field a roster limited by players in isolation or quarantine and still reach the championship.
“If you told me how many guys had to miss games in a 10-game schedule because of exposure or because of a positive, it’d probably really have an asterisk on the conference championship,” Smart said. “Because one day you can have your star quarterback out and that could play a major factor.”
While Georgia’s presumptive starting quarterback Jamie Newman became the first Bulldog to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, Georgia is still aiming for its second CFP berth as a program. If college football perseveres through the fall, it’ll be up to football fans to decide how to classify this season’s champion.
