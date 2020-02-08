For the No. 3 Georgia equestrian team, there is unfinished business with No.1 Auburn.
The two SEC teams have a back-and-forth history over the past decade. Not only is Saturday’s matchup the Bulldogs’ first home meet since Oct. 26, but it’s also an intense meet that they have been looking forward to the whole year.
The last time these SEC teams met was April 20 at the 2019 NCEA national championship where Auburn took home the team title in a close 8-7 victory. Two years earlier, before Georgia routed Auburn in a 12-7 SEC victory, the Bulldogs were defeated at home.
“They have been undefeated for two years and they are number one now, so that makes it an exciting meet,” senior Ali Tritschler said. “Plus, we get to host them, which is fun and it gives us that home-field advantage. [Auburn is] a very talented team and it’s always a good meet regardless of what happens.”
This meet will serve as a test run in preparations for SEC championships beginning March 27. The fences course will take up the whole ring instead of having to split it with the flat ring.
“We will have a lot more space which is really exciting,” senior Maddy Darst said. “It is my first time having a meet in the whole ring. None of the Auburn girls have ridden in the whole ring either.”
The riders will also be back on their own horses. Tritschler will ride the horse that got her the highest score she has ever received in fences.
Despite the rivalry between Georgia and Auburn, a win will be crucial for seniors like Tritschler and Darst.
“I came into this team freshman year and we beat Auburn in the SEC championship and all season,” Tritschler said. “We know they are a good team and deserve to be recognized as such. Beating them now will be full-circle and that would be really cool.”
Now, with more on the line hosting a dominant Auburn team, Georgia seeks revenge and to defend the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia, from another loss.
