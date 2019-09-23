190920_ks_EquestrianScrim_0007.jpg

Georgia’s Sara Lewis canters through her horsemanship pattern on Brandy. The University of Georgia equestrian team hosted a scrimmage with the Red Team and the Black team as a practice meet for the riders with the Red Team narrowly edging out the Black by a score of 10-9 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Ga. on Sept. 20, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

Georgia equestrian gave a strong effort at the annual Red and Black scrimmage on Friday. The Red team narrowly defeated the Black team 10-9 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.

“The whole team came together super well,” junior Sam Gastelum said. “Everyone was very loud and helpful, and [the team] really did things efficiently.”

To begin the scrimmage, the Red team won 3-2 in horsemanship, with points made by sophomores Taylor Burgess and Kendall Gill and senior Alyssa Luckhardt. Sophomore Kaitlin Dierks and junior Molly Moden each earned one point in horsemanship for the Black team, respectively.

In fences, freshman Celia Bresch earned her first ever Bulldog victory with a close 80-79 win over her opponent. Sophomore Annalise Reed and junior Alexa Schwartz and also had winning rides, giving the 3-2 win for fences to the Black team. Freshman Ada Rohan and sophomore Katie Ray tied with 78 points each. 

Following halftime, the Black team conquered the reining event, scoring 3-1. Freshman Kennedy Bryant, junior Carley Yosurack, and senior Emily Clark all earned winning scores, putting Black team in the lead. Senior Shaelyn Vering earned the scoring point for the Red team.

The Red team made their comeback in the final event of the scrimmage, winning with a 4-1 during equitation on the flat. Winning rides came from freshman Bay Noland-Armstrong, juniors Carter Anderson and Gastelum, and senior Meg Lemons. Sophomore Kathryn Jernick earned the scoring point for the Black team. Rohan and senior Isabelle Heckler tied with 79 points each. 

In addition to their overall victory, the Red team also earned three of four Most Outstanding Performances (MOP) for the day. Olsen earned MOP in equitation over fences, Gastelum earned MOP in equitation on the flat, and Luckhardt earned MOP in horsemanship. Black team’s Clark earned MOP honors in reining.

“There were so many individual rides that are coming through and shining — we’re really excited,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “One of the great things about today [was that] we saw just about an error free day, so that’s starting us off on the right foot. Sweet Briar next week is going to be a great kickoff to the competitive season.”

The Bulldogs will open the season with a Jumping Seat competition against Sweet Briar College on Friday, Sept. 27 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia. 

