The No. 5-ranked Georgia equestrian team fell to No. 3 South Carolina in a 14-5 blowout on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Head coach Meghan Boenig was not expecting this large of a defeat.
“Today hurt,” Boenig said. “This is not the outcome we were looking for. These were not some of the rides we have been giving all week. I don’t want to distract at all from some outstanding rides and huge high scores from Sara Lewis and Maddy Darst — really brilliant moments. We have to consistently be there a bit more. This is that wake up call we needed.”
Four seniors and one sophomore scored the only points for Georgia.
In flats, senior Ali Tristchler matched USC’s Madison Sellman’s 80, but senior Grace Birdhes earned her the first point for the Bulldogs with her score of 84.
Though the team struggled, senior Maddy Darst took home another MOP honor for her performance in Flats. Darst finished the evening with a score of 89. This is her highest flat score this season and marks her third MOP title.
The Gamecocks dominated in Reigning, Fences and Horsemanship, holding on to 4-1 lead. Senior Julia Spreng claimed the only point for Georgia in Reigning from her score of 66.5 and senior Kate Kramer’s 85-82 defeat earned the only point in Fences. In Horsemanship, sophomore Sara Lewis rode to a career-high of 78.5 defeating Kiersten Becker’s 75.
Next weekend, Georgia will head home to Bishop, Georgia, in hopes of redemption against Delaware State and Tennessee at Martin in a tri-meet contest.
