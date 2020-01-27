By defeating Notre Dame 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, the Georgia women’s tennis team advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championship.
Georgia had a much hotter start than Notre Dame. The pairs of No. 17-ranked Katarina Jokic and Anna Hertel and No. 19 Lea Ma and No. 83 Morgan Coppoc both won their doubles sets 6-0. Georgia earned the tie-breaking doubles point before Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi finished their match.
“Lea and I were kind of telling jokes in the middle of the match,” Coppoc said. “But we were just having fun, and I think that’s what really kept the energy up.”
Singles play began with every Georgia player down, except for Jokic. Jokic kept her foot on the gas and won 6-2, 6-3, but the other three singles matches were much closer. Ma had to win her first set in a tiebreaker set that ended 7-4. Her next match was equally competitive. Once up 3-2, Ma fought from a 4-5 deficit to win her second set 7-5. Gonzalez fell 6-3, 6-1, and Hertel lost her sets 6-3, 6-1.
Former SEC freshman of the year Meg Kowalski and Christofi took to the courts while Ma’s match was in the midst of the second set, and the overall team score was tied 2-2. No. 56 Kowalski took care of business, winning 6-2, 6-1, while Christofi did so two courts down, winning 6-2, 6-0.
The weekend marked Georgia’s 19th victory to zero losses when hosting the ITA Kick-Off event in the last decade. Georgia is one of 16 teams to move on to the National Indoor Tournament this February. The Bulldogs will travel to Chicago, Illinois for the tournament from Feb. 5-10.
“I’m excited to go back to Chicago, my hometown, and play in front of a hometown crowd,” Kowalski said. “It’s going to be awesome. I’m going to rally the troops up and make them get loud for the dogs.”
