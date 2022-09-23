The Georgia defense has allowed a total of just 10 points through three games this season. South Carolina managed to score the first touchdown of the season against the Bulldogs, a 13-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining in the game.
That touchdown came against mostly backups, but senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith didn’t see that as a legitimate excuse.
“If you’re in, you’re a starter. They did score, so no matter what, they scored. We had points on the board, and our job is don’t let nobody in the end zone. If you’re on the field, you’re a starter,” Nolan Smith said. “We’ve got to do a better job of communicating on the sideline, and when guys go in — like I said — they’re starters. We’ve got to make sure no one gets in our end zone.”
Safety Christopher Smith echoed his teammate’s point and said the goal is always to keep the other team from scoring.
“It definitely bothered me,” Smith said. “We never want to give up any points whenever we step out on the field, and we were so close to keeping that goose egg on the board, but things didn’t work out. Go back to the drawing board and that gives us something else to fix.”
That mindset comes in part from the standard instilled on the team by the coaching staff, starting with head coach Kirby Smart and players from past Georgia teams.
“That standard was created by a group last year, the group a couple of years ago,” Smart said. “When you have a great standard, guys want to play to it. You have an expectation.”
Christopher Smith said he believes this season’s team has the ability to be as good or better than last season’s.
“I think so, but that just comes with our standard,” Christopher Smith said. “Our standard is our motivation. We hear a lot of things that people say, but we never fed into that. We continue to work. I think that is a testament to all of the hard work that we put in.”
One area that the Bulldog defense has maintained strength in is causing turnovers. Through three games, the unit has forced six turnovers, including three against South Carolina. That opportunistic style of play has allowed the defense to make up for an occasional big play or sustained drive by the opposition.
“Every time we step on the field, we don’t want to give up any points whether it’s seven, three, two or one,” Christopher Smith said. “That’s just the standard we hold ourselves to.”