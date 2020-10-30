Georgia’s front seven has been the Bulldogs’ main strength this season. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is arguably the unit’s most impactful piece.
Richard Morgan, Ojulari’s head coach at Marietta High School, said his quiet persona allows his game to speak for itself and his leadership to show through production.
“It's actually refreshing to see ... the guy that's the leader, and the guy that everybody looks up to is the quietest guy in the room,” Morgan said. “He doesn't have to say anything, and everybody knows he's the leader.”
After recovering from an ACL injury suffered during his senior season at Marietta, Ojulari’s career at Georgia began to emerge as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He was Georgia’s first freshman to be named team captain since Kirby Smart became head coach, and he finished his freshman campaign with 36 tackles and a team-leading 5.5 sacks.
Through Georgia’s first four games of this season, Ojulari is on track to surpass 2019’s totals with 15 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. He’s turning heads as an established veteran who’s consistently having his way against opposing SEC offenses.
“They ask an awful lot of his position,” Morgan said. “I think the fact that he plays that position very well, and it's something that has a lot of demands on it, I think that kind of sets the tone for the rest of the defense.”
Morgan recognized Ojulari’s potential at Marietta and immediately knew he would become special. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker has clear physical gifts that point to his ability, but Morgan said Ojulari’s intrinsic demeanor sets him apart.
Ojulari visited his coach at Marietta during Georgia’s bye week following its 41-24 loss to Alabama. Morgan said Ojulari hasn’t changed and is still the humble person he’s always been.
In a virtual press conference on Oct. 20, Ojulari diverted acknowledging his personal improvement. He instead noted that his development is a product of those around him.
“I’m just trusting the staff, my coaches and my teammates,” Ojulari said. “Just coming in and keeping my head down. Just working hard and knowing that I can get better every single day.”
While Ojulari remains the same, Morgan has also watched him grow from afar. He said he has seen Ojulari encompass a more vocal role among his teammates.
“I think every kid goes through that where they worry about, ‘Should I say this?’ Or, ‘Is anybody going to listen if I say this or say that?’” Morgan said. “I think as his stature has grown on the football field, the way other people see him, they put him highly rated now, and I think now he feels like he can say a few more things.”
Ojulari may not be the loudest in the room, but he leads by example. Georgia’s front seven executes even with frequent rotation, and Morgan said this group’s high-level performance begins with Ojulari.
Ojulari has been instrumental in Georgia’s pursuit to garner sacks and turnovers. Despite Georgia’s loss at Alabama, his quarterback pressure on the opening play allowed safety Richard LeCounte to pick off a pass from Alabama's Mac Jones. Against Tennessee in Week 3, Ojulari recorded two sacks and recovered one of his two forced fumbles to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Now, if Ojulari has something to say, his game defends his advice, and people will listen.
“Nobody plays harder than him, so everybody respects his game. They respect him as a person,” Morgan said. “So now he's able to speak about things more and have an even greater impact. I think everybody just kind of funnels in and says, ‘Look, I want to play at that high level, too.’ I'm just proud that Azeez is one of the leaders making all that happen.”
Beyond his play, Morgan believes Ojulari's character stems from how his parents and culture raised him. Morgan said his family, including his brother BJ Ojulari, who’s a freshman defensive end at LSU, and his two sisters “live the right way.”
Ojulari's grandfather, Prince Twins Seven-Seven, was a Nigerian prince and prominent artist. His daughter, Bolanle Ojulari, met Azeez’s father, Monsuru Ojulari, after moving to the United States. The Ojulari’s worked to implement a foundation for their children to live by — one built upon discipline, focus and respect. He said his son applies these values on and off the football field.
“You know, this society is different from where we came from,” Monsuru Ojulari said. “The foundation of life that we had, we hold onto it, and it’s the life we are living. So, we pass it onto them, too. Family comes first, respect every individual, you need to be disciplined, you have to know when to say no, you have to do the right thing … and give it all your best. God will take care of the rest. Just keep working hard.”
Monsuru Ojulari said he tries to attend his son’s games every Saturday. Other than that, he and his wife don’t check on their son too often. They know he’s tough, focused and making the right decisions on his own.
Morgan said Ojulari’s character and leadership abilities combined with his athletic ability is the exact formula for a special player. Yet Morgan is just as impressed by Ojulari outside of football.
“He's going to be a tremendous person in adult life,” Morgan said. “He's going to be a great dad. He’s going to be a great husband. I think he's, in a way, the greatest young man I've ever met. I just hope that good things keep happening for him.”
Despite his bright future ahead, Morgan said Ojulari only thinks about setting goals for the next week and focusing on each trial as it comes.
“I think it’s important for the Georgia coaching staff and team to know that one of the guys that's a real leader is bought in and focused on ‘We're going to get this thing right, we're going to win the rest of our games and we're going to do this,’” Morgan said.
