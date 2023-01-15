On Jan. 14, in a video posted to the Georgia Bulldogs Football YouTube page, an emotional Nolan Smith announced his decision to enter the NFL draft.
“I just want to thank my teammates, everyone that I played with at the University of Georgia in these four years, it's been a blessing,” Smith said. “And man, the first team to win a national championship 41 years later, that was a special team for me. Every guy that I played a snap with, it was just so special, y'all really impacted just my life. And I will never forget those moments throughout these years of us wearing the G.”
Smith, a former five-star and top recruit, has been with Georgia for four seasons, including starting in last year’s national championship. The pass rusher has been a consistent leader for the defense during his time with the team.
“Nolan is a natural leader,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the season. “He’s been a natural leader, comes from a great family, but his leadership is more important than his ability and his ability is pretty strong.”
Midway through his senior season, Smith tore his pectoral muscle against Florida. Smith underwent surgery, which ended his season early. Despite this, Smith still showed his passion for both Georgia and his teammates.
“Just because he doesn’t have a helmet or shoulder pads on means he can’t lead,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “Nolan has been leading for the last six weeks with a t-shirt and a brace on. Nothing really changes.”
Before his injury, Smith still managed to put up 18 total tackles and three sacks in 2022. If not for his injury, he was on pace to break his sack totals from his previous three seasons.
While Smith is the only linebacker to enter the draft thus far, fellow outside linebacker MJ Sherman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Smith was the veteran at the position, so there are a lot of young players returning to Georgia’s linebacker corps. Former five-stars Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. received a lot of playing time over the course of the season and are expected to take on a lot of the workload Smith leaves behind.
Other potential impactful players and the edge position come from UGA’s 2023 signee class. Five-star Damon Wilson and highly-rated four-star teammates Samuel M’Pemba and Gabriel Harris will also join the team to possibly have an immediate impact on the pass rush.
While the injury complicates things, Smith’s athleticism, leadership ability and character have kept in consideration as one of the top pass rushers in the 2023 NFL draft. Smith is projected to be selected in the first few rounds of the upcoming draft. Until draft day, Smith will likely rehab and get his body back into football shape for the start of the 2023 NFL season.