For many sports, recruiting is key. Teams have to stay up to date on talented prospects to add to their roster. Colleges compete for the top recruits in order to construct a strong and winning team.
Recruiting is a year-round event where prospects attend official visits and games, but everything with recruiting typically starts to pick up after the football season concludes. Usually, recruits will announce the school they have decided to play for the summer before the season starts.
Colleges start recruiting players as soon as possible; many prospects are presented with offers several years in advance. However, colleges are starting to send offers to students as young as nine years old.
The NCAA passed rules in 2017, 2018 and 2019 that made it illegal for recruiters to make verbal or written offers to young athletes before Aug. or Sept. 1 of their junior year of high school, depending on the sport. These rules apply to every sport except for football, baseball and women’s and men’s basketball.
In 2017, nine year old Havon Finney Jr. received an offer from the University of Nevada, according to Bleacher Report. While sending offers to athletes so early in their career is surprising, Finney is not the only member of the 2027 class that is receiving offers from D1 colleges.
New Jersey native Ausar Heard has received offers early into his football career from two notable D1 programs — Georgia and West Virginia. According to Rivals, Heard is Georgia's first offer in the 2027 class and was presented the offer on June 27.
Heard received his first offer from West Virginia on May 5. His offer from Georgia came after he attended a training camp in Athens, Georgia.
“I felt great, I had just come back from a workout and I wasn’t expecting it. I couldn’t go to sleep that night,” Heard said about his offer from West Virginia.
Ausar’s dad, James Heard Sr., said that because of his son’s work ethic, the offers from West Virginia and Georgia do not surprise him.
“The reason I say that is he works so hard. His max bench is 275 pounds, he reps 225 pounds ten times, he squats 315 pounds,” James Heard Sr. said. “It’s expected, but [with] the type of parents he has, he will never get a big head, he will work even harder and constantly keep working harder and harder.”
When efforts begin to pay off
Ausar Heard constantly and consistently puts in time and effort into football. On July 7, James Heard Sr. said that Ausar had been to three training sessions that day — defensive back and running back training, followed by training with his dad and the rest of his team.
James Heard Sr. also trains with his son and his team. His training journey started because of health issues.
“I knew what was happening to me when I was going to sleep and it scared me, you know being so heavy, and understanding that I could possibly not be around for my children in the future, so I started praying a lot. I didn’t just pray, but I started studying and then put forth what I learned,” James Heard Sr. said.
James Heard Sr. said that he attends running back training, “not to be a running back but just so when he catches the ball he knows how to move.”
While Ausar Heard is now starting to receive D1 offers, James Heard Sr. said that this is something that he, Ausar Heard and his older son, James Heard Jr., have had to work at.
Sibling rivalry
James Heard Sr. said that sports weren’t the plan in the beginning, but when both of his sons started playing, he saw potential in them from a young age.
“I saw the determination in him, he has two older brothers and he has always wanted to beat them at everything — So when you see that and you see that drive in a person, you know that it is only a matter of [time], it is like a collision course,” James Heard Sr. said.
Ausar Heard said that his inspiration in football has been his brother James Heard Jr. “I always strive to work harder than him.”
While Ausar Heard has consistently practiced and trained for his sport, it is now starting to show results.
“Over the years, what’s happened is he’s gotten so much training and so much training that it is just starting to show, he hasn’t even started to scratch the surface, but is just starting to show,” James Heard Sr. said.
James Heard Jr. officially committed to West Virginia on June 3, and Ausar has received two offers this year so far. Part of the reason behind the brothers’ success is their discipline, their dad said.
James Heard Sr. said that Ausar is starting to become a trendsetter “because all of the youngsters around him they’re seeing, ‘Oh okay, all I have to do is discipline myself.’”
“Everybody has the talent to some extent, but you have to keep cultivating it and pushing and pushing and pushing,” James Heard Sr. said.