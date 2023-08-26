Gameday at the University of Georgia sees Athens filled to the brim with Bulldogs fans cheering on the team whether from inside the stadium, across campus or throughout the city. With thousands of fans comes thousands of cars, and those cars need somewhere to park. Here is a guide on the best places to park on gameday.
Campus parking
Football game attendees may be able to park on campus during gamedays. Season pass holders can purchase a digital 2023 football season parking permit for $239 through the ParkMobile app on a first-come, first-served basis, according to UGA Transportation & Parking Services. There are a limited number of single-day parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis for $34. Both types of permits are transferable.
On-campus gameday parking opens at 7 a.m. Shuttles run from East Deck three and a half hours before kickoff, 15 minutes after kickoff and two hours after the game. Overflow parking is available at the Intramural Fields parking deck off College Station Road after all of the East Campus parking areas are filled, according to TPS. Shuttles will also run from overflow parking.
The Classic Center
The Classic Center, located at 300 N. Thomas St., allows gameday visitors to rent a spot in its parking deck less than a mile from Sanford Stadium.
The Classic Center offers two season passes that come with either one or two spaces, but both are already sold out, according to the Classic Center website. It also offers single-game passes. Any additional inventory is sold on gamedays on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Classic Center deck opens at 8 a.m. if the game starts before 1 p.m., at 10 a.m. if the game starts from 1 to 4 p.m. and at noon if the game starts after 4 p.m., according to the website. Parking at the Classic Center allows gas grills in open-air spaces and provides indoor restrooms.
Downtown Athens Parking System
Downtown Athens offers parking passes. On gamedays, its decks on College Avenue and Washington Street are $40 on a first-come, first-served basis, according to parking director Jeremy Smith. There are a limited number of season passes available for preseason sale for $280. Season passes guarantee buyers a parking spot no matter what time they arrive. Tailgating is not allowed in these decks.
Downtown Athens has three parking lots off Dougherty Street that can accommodate buses and RVs and that allow tailgating. Prices for these lots vary per game.
Private properties
Just like the university itself, many local businesses, organizations and even homeowners use the high demand for gameday parking as a way to make money. Private properties may rent out parking spaces on Saturdays during home games. Prices are set by property owners and can vary. Be sure to check with the operator about rules around tailgating and grills.
Examples of locations offering parking spaces for rent are Jimbo’s on Baxter Street and the Presbyterian Student Center on S. Lumpkin Street.