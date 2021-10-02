No. 2 Georgia faces No. 8 Arkansas in Sanford Stadium for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season. Last time these two teams met, the Bulldogs won 37-10. Here are some numbers to know ahead of this week's game:
5.8 - Points per game allowed by Georgia
Georgia’s defense has had a dominant start to the season, and the 5.8 points allowed per game by the Bulldogs is the lowest of all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in 2021. The defense has only allowed one offensive touchdown in the first four games of the season, and has allowed 181.8 yards per game.
261 - Rushing yards per game for Arkansas
Arkansas ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 261. Running back Trelon Smith leads the way with 74.5 yards per game while quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team, averaging 57.5 yards per game. The Razorbacks rushed for 197 yards last week in their win over Texas A&M.
19.6 - Yards per reception for Treylon Burks
The one area of the Georgia defense that has looked shaky in 2021 is their ability to defend against deep passes. Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks will be a big test for the Bulldog secondary, and KJ Jefferson could look to Burks when he wants to go downfield.
5 - Touchdowns for Brock Bowers
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been a focal point of the Georgia passing attack through four weeks. Bowers currently leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. The Razorbacks will look to slow down Bowers and force other Georgia skill players to beat them.
76.1 - JT Daniels’ completion percentage this season
JT Daniels has been incredibly efficient in the passing game this season, completing 54 of 71 attempts while averaging eight yards per completion. That efficiency has been key in keeping the chains moving for a Georgia offense that has struggled at times to run the ball effectively.