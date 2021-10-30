No. 1 Georgia will put its undefeated season on the line when it faces Florida in an SEC East battle. As the Bulldogs work toward another SEC championship appearance, here are some numbers to know:
254.43 - Florida's rushing yards per game
Florida is averaging 254.43 yards per game on the ground, a number that ranks them second in the SEC in that category. The Gators average 501.86 total yards per game, almost a complete split between rushing and passing. The rushing stat contrasts heavily with Georgia’s defense who gives up 63.4 rushing yards per game on average. Florida will have to establish the run game to find success against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
24 - Georgia's sacks
Georgia’s front seven has arguably been the best part of its team this season. The run defense speaks for itself, but Georgia’s pass rush is also something to fear. The Bulldogs have grabbed 24 total sacks on the year, enough to rank them atop the SEC alongside LSU and Texas A&M. Leading Georgia’s pass rush is its linebackers. Adam Anderson leads the way with 4.5 sacks thus far while Nakobe Dean has 3.5 of his own. The pass rush could be a large part of the rivalry matchup this weekend.
842 - Florida's quarterback's rushing yards
Florida’s rushing game is a large part of its offense, however, it’s two leading rushers are not running backs. Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson combine for 842 rushing yards this season. Jones leads the way with 494 yards to date, enough to rank him first among quarterbacks in the SEC. Richardson, the Gators backup quarterback, has 398 yards on the ground. It is still up in the air who will start against the Bulldogs but whoever it is will likely need to find success on the ground.
6 - Touchdowns for Brock Bowers
Georgia’s wide receiver room has been beat up and bruised this season, forcing new names to step up. Bowers has been the main guy for both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels this year. The freshman tight end has grabbed six touchdowns passes to date which leads all pass catchers for the Bulldogs. Bowers also leads Georgia in receiving yards with 416 so far. He will likely play a large role against the Gators.
208.3 - Georgia's yards allowed per game
Georgia’s defense has been the best in the country in 2021. The Bulldogs have only allowed 208.3 yards on the ground per game this year, a statistic that leads the country. Georgia’s defense is led by Jordan Davis, a senior nose tackle that finds himself in the heisman conversation halfway through the season. Davis and the Bulldogs will look to stifle any plans Florida’s offense has in the rivalry clash.