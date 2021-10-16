No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 11 Kentucky in another ranked opponent for the Bulldogs. With a trip to the conference championship on the line, here are some numbers to know:
0 - Losses for each team
While many analysts predicted Georgia to enter this game undefeated at the start of the season, very few if any of those same analysts could have predicted an undefeated start for Kentucky through six games. The Wildcats have made it through multiple tough conference opponents to set up an undefeated top-15 matchup with the Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday. The winner of this weekend’s game will be in firm control of the SEC East.
2009 - Last win for Kentucky against Georgia
The last time Kentucky took down the Bulldogs was Nov. 21, 2009. The 34-27 victory in Athens was a big win in a 7-6 season for the Wildcats, while it was another loss in an 8-5 season for the Bulldogs. Since that 2009 matchup, Georgia has won the last 11 games in the series. The Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, while Kentucky will look to rekindle its 2009 success in Sanford Stadium.
759 - Rushing yards for Chris Rodriguez Jr.
The Wildcats’ starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been one of the best rushers the SEC has to offer this season. Rodriguez Jr. ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards, averaging 128 yards per game and racking up five rushing touchdowns through six games. Georgia’s defense is fourth in the nation in stopping the run, and will face its biggest challenge of the season on Saturday.
3 - Georgia’s turnover margin
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned before how creating turnovers on defense is an important aspect of being “elite.” Through six games, the Bulldogs’ turnover margin is only three, but they face a Kentucky team who has been careless with the football at times this season. The Wildcats have a turnover margin of negative eight including six interceptions thrown by Will Levis.
135 - Receiving yards for Ladd McConkey against Auburn
Despite the myriad of injuries to Georgia’s offensive weapons, especially its receiving corps, the Bulldogs have been able to find success with the players available. Ladd McConkey has been one of the bright spots of an injured Georgia offense as he racked up 135 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown against Auburn this past Saturday. The redshirt freshman was named SEC Freshman of the Week because of his big performance.