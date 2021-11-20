No. 1 Georgia will complete its home season against Charleston Southern to look for an 11-0 season. With the Bulldogs as heavy favorites, here are some numbers to know ahead of the game:
26 sack yards for Jalen Carter
Carter has three sacks on the year. His 26 yards on those sacks is first among Bulldog defensive linemen, and his 24 total tackles are third among the defensive front. Two of those tackles came last week against Tennessee despite the lineman battling the flu. Carter is a prime candidate to have another explosive Saturday against the Buccaneers, who have an undersized offensive line.
8 wins in Georgia’s SEC regular season schedule
Last week’s win against Tennessee gave the Bulldogs their eighth SEC victory of the season, and completed Georgia’s undefeated SEC regular season. In 1982, the last time Georgia accomplished this feat, Herschel Walker was still on the team, and the Bulldogs fell one win short of a national championship. In the five previous seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has lost nine total SEC matchups, and has sustained only one SEC loss in three of those five seasons. Georgia’s last conference loss came against Florida on Nov. 20, 2020.
26.4 CSU average points per game
The Buccaneers are 4-5 and are in fifth place in the Big South Conference. The Buccaneers’ largest wins include a 38-21 season opener against the Citadel and a 34-24 double overtime win against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13. When the Buccaneers face Georgia’s defense, they will be hard-pressed to put up similar scoring numbers.
149 passing attempts for Stetson Bennett
Bennett has completed 97 of those 149 attempts for a completion clip of just over 65%. In that time, JT Daniels has completed seven passes in a largely supplemental role under center. Bennett has gained the confidence of Smart and the rest of the coaching staff, and is poised to start for the foreseeable future. However, an opponent in Charleston Southern could open opportunities for multiple Georgia quarterbacks to see the field on Saturday, score and situation permitting.
10 years since Georgia lost to a non-Power Five opponent
In 2011 the Bulldogs fell 35-21 to Boise State, a member of the Mountain West Conference. It was their last loss to a team outside of the SEC, ACC, Big 10, Pac 12 or Big 12. Under Smart’s tenure, the Bulldogs have outscored their non-Power Five opponents by 238 points, including a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the 2020 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.