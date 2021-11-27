Standing in the way of Georgia’s undefeated regular season is in-state rival Georgia Tech. Here are some important numbers to know ahead of the rivalry game in Atlanta.
40.3 - Georgia's points per game
Georgia averages 40.3 points per game this season, enough to rank seventh in the country. The Bulldogs’ offense has endured changes and uncertainty at quarterback, injuries at wide receiver and struggles in the run game this season. However, it still has found success in finding the end zone. With plenty of pass catchers nearing a full return and Georgia Tech coming off of a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame, the stage is set for Georgia to put up a large number of points in Atlanta this weekend.
1,802 - Gibbs' yards
Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the country in all-purpose yards with 1,802 to date. The freshman excels in both the passing and running game as he has rushed for 745 yards this season and has 474 receiving yards as well. To round out his all-purpose total, Gibbs has 583 total yards from kickoff returns this season. The running back is averaging 163.82 yards per game and will likely be an area of focus for the Georgia defense this weekend.
45.7% - Georgia's third-down success
Georgia has found success on third down this season, converting just over 45% of its attempts. Through the first 11 games, the Bulldogs have converted 58 of 127 third down attempts this year. Georgia ranks 18th in the country in third down conversion rate and fourth in the SEC. Staying successful on third down and sustaining long drives will be a key for Georgia as the postseason approaches.
10.61 - Bennett's yards per completion
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett currently sits second in the country in yards per completion at 10.61 on average. This sits behind only Grayson McCall from Coastal Carolina when throwing the ball down the field. The deep ball has been a plus side to Bennett’s game this season as his arm has found a plethora of long plays for the Bulldogs. Out of Bennett’s 163 pass attempts this season, he has thrown for 1,730 yards, a number that ranks him 12 out of 13 in the SEC.
5 - Georgia Tech's consecutive losses
The Yellow Jackets, who started the season 3-3, have lost five straight games leading into this weekend’s clash. Over the five game stretch, Georgia Tech sustained losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Boston College and Notre Dame. If the Yellow Jackets lose to the Bulldogs this weekend, it will be the team's third straight three-win season. Georgia Tech’s last win over Georgia came in 2016 when the Yellow Jackets beat the Bulldogs 28-27 in Athens.